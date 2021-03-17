Hotels In Mallorca Rush to Find Rooms For German Holidaymakers As Bookings Surge.

HOTELS in the Balaeric Islands and Mallorca have been forced to rethink their opening schedules and business strategies to meet demands as flights from Germany will soar from 7 a day to 50 from April 1, according to Enaire and Eurocontrol, following German authorities easing travel warnings from Germany to some parts of Spain on Friday.

Condor, Lufthansa, Eurowings, Ryanair, TUI Fly and EasyJet all announce a dramatic increase in flights and seating schedules from March 26, with a surplus of bookings in the last week which they say is “filling planes.” The demand will see Ryanair increasing capacity by nearly 40,000 seats between March 28 and the Middle of April, and adding 200 flights to its Easter schedule connecting Palma with Cologne, Berlin and Frankfurt.

Hipotels, Grupotel, Protur, Barceló, Iberostar, Allsun, and Riu have already announced they’ll open more hotels than originally planned. “On average, occupation is above 70% at the moment, but some are even higher than that,” said Balearic Hotel Chains President, Gabriel Llobera. “We planned to open fewer hotels, but demand for reservations is forcing us to open 6 hotels in Playa de Palma and Cala Millor in the last week of March, with an average occupancy of 80% or higher,” said Hipotels.

President Discretionary Transport Association, Rafael Roig, and the Balearic Transport Business Federation or FEBT, said German tourists coming to the Islands is a positive development. When asked about the possible health risk of high numbers of German tourists coming to Mallorca the Industry, Tourism & Trade Minister, Reyes Maroto, pointed out that the accumulative incidence rate in the Balearic Islands is “below risk” and the reactivation of German tourism is good news.”

