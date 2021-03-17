Guardia Civil Brings Down French Drug Gang in Malaga

THE Guardia Civil has brought down a French drug gang in Malaga.

Officers from the Guardia Civil said they have brought down the French gang who are accused of drug trafficking.

The agents have arrested 14 people for their alleged involvement in the events and have also confiscated nine high-powered vehicles that had been stolen.

Police also found 120 kilograms of marijuana in buds, 709 marijuana plants, more than 3 kilograms of hashish and €142,475 in cash, as well as an assault rifle, two submachine guns, five pistols, a revolver, another gun and ammunition.

Agents from the Guardia Civil and the National Police, within the framework of the Koda-Montre operation, have dismantled a criminal organisation, of French origin, allegedly dedicated to drug trafficking.

A total of 14 people of different nationalities – ten of them French, two Italians, one Spanish and one Belgian – have been arrested for their alleged responsibility in the events in Malaga Cadiz, and Barcelona.

This joint investigation began when officers discovered a group of French citizens settled in the province of Malaga, who were transporting large amounts of drugs. Police later found the gang travelled to France with hashish and marijuana after growing the crops on farms in Spain.

The group allegedly used high end cars to drive the drugs through Spain at high speeds, with one car going ahead to check for police.

The competent judicial authority has ordered 12 of the 14 detainees into prison awaiting trial.

The news comes following several arrests of large drug gangs in Spain.

