Guardia Civil Arrest Five for Growing Marijuana to Sell

THE Guardia Civil has arrested five people accused of growing marijuana in Antequera, Alcaucin and Periana.

Officers from the Guardia Civil has arrested the people after discovering them growing marijuana.

Police confiscated around 700 marijuana plants and €20,000 across three homes in Antequera, Alcaucin and Periana.

As reported by the Armed Institute, the operation was carried out over several months in different regions of Malaga, after discovering a group who grew marijuana to sell.

The organisation, made up of people of Spanish nationality, had several houses where they could grow hundreds of plants, which they later sold. These houses had all the infrastructure, means and adequate systems for the cultivation of the drugs, according to police.

Police also seized six vehicles, computer equipment and various documentation. Five people have been arrested for these events, accused of crimes against public health and belonging to a criminal organisation. The investigation was carried out by the Coin Guardia Civil.

The news comes after police arrested ‘El Tapi,’ the leader of a Malaga hashish gang who had been wanted by police.

The man, who was leader of a large hashish gang in Malaga, was arrested alongside 46 others thought to be part of the same gang.

According to the Guardia Civil, he organised and directed the transport of hashish from the coasts of Morocco to Andalucia.

Police said it was not easy to arrest the suspect as he employed several gang members to provide security and cover his tracks.

However, the authorities have now arrested him after investigators from the Armed Institute had been carrying out continuous arrests of members of the gang since last summer, finally arresting 46 alleged gang members and bringing down the group.

Police say the gang had been based on the Costa del Sol, making trips to Morocco to pick up hashish.

Following a police investigation 46 people have been arrested, while police also confiscated 8,665 kilos of hashish, a firearm and several drug running boats.

The investigation was carried out by Guardia Civil in Algeciras and from the Coordination Body against Drug Trafficking (OCON-SUR), led by the Court of Instance and Instruction in Estepona.

It was also helped by the Citizen Security Units (USECIC), the Rapid Action Group (GAR) and the Reserve and Security Group (ARS).

