GREEN JOBS for rural areas to ward off the ghost of depopulation in Spain.

Renewable energy could bring jobs and repopulation to rural areas and help ward off the ghost depopulation. Many rural villages and their local economies are suffering as populations leave and do not return. Green energy could be key to revitalising rural areas of Spain and generating employment while bringing much-needed income to municipal budgets.

Green energy not only helps villages improve their infrastructure and energy supplies but also boosts rural businesses and offers further opportunities for growth. Green energy has strong political backing and is one of the European recovery funds priorities.

The National Strategy for the Demographic Challenge highlights the fact that, “the aim is to facilitate the creation of green jobs in the rural world through the promotion of renewable energies”. This commitment is also backed by the European Union.

Green energy is the way of the future and the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) aims to boost the amount of renewable energy over the next few years, and they have set out their roadmap until 2030. By 2030 the PNIEC aims for 40 per cent of energy to come from renewable sources.

According to Robert Navarro, president of the wind power section of APPA Renovables, wind and solar energy are “the most competitive technologies” and are perfect for rural areas where there is plenty of sun, wind and land.

