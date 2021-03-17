THREE Arrested For Stealing Food And Other Items From A Soup Kitchen In Fuengirola

The Fuengirola National Police arrested three people in the early hours of this morning for their alleged involvement in a crime of breaking and entering a soup kitchen establishment in the town.

The incident occurred at around 1.45am, after a call was made to the Intelligent Command, Communication and Control Center (Cimacc) 091, reporting the sighting of intruders forcing their entrance into the main door of the soup kitchen premises and then, moments later, exiting with their spoils and getting into a vehicle to escape.

A statement for the police says that patrol cars of the National Police were deployed to the address, where they saw that the main door had been forced open, and a robbery had taken place.

With patrol cars in the area placed on alert it was only minutes later that a suspicious vehicle was located in Blanca Paloma street, and a Local Police vehicle blocked the car in after it attempted to make a ‘U turn’ and escape, after the patrol car had signalled for the vehicle to halt by putting its blue lights and siren on.

The occupants of the vehicle were a 44-year-old man, with two women aged 27, and 54 years of age, all of Spanish origin, and they were arrested on suspicion of carrying out the break-in and robbery, after searching their car and uncovering all kinds of foodstuffs presumably stolen from the soup kitchen.

In addition to the food items, the officers found two cameras, a laptop, four mobile phones, a set of saucepans, along with various tools that could be used for carrying out robberies, including ski masks, screwdrivers, hammers, gloves, and pliers, as reported by Spanish daily publication malagahoy.es.

