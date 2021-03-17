FOUR more Iberian Lynx Cubs were born at Doñana Natural Park in Almonte, Huelva, within the Programme for Breeding in Captivity.

According to their Facebook page, a female named Nota gave birth to four cubs on Monday night.

-- Advertisement --



This brings the total born so far this season up to 10 and more are expected in the coming days, as 28 couples were made for breeding. By the end of the season, there should be 40 new cubs born at El Acebuche centre as part of the Lynx Ex Situ breeding programme.

Last year 46 cubs were born and 32 survived.

The births can be followed live through the Lynxexsitu website.

The primary goal of breeding programmes in captivity is recovering an endangered species in order to provide a sufficient number of healthy animals to help restore the species in the wild. At the same time, these programmes are used to maintain an animal reserve as a safeguard against possible extinction until the size and viability conditions of the wild population have been restored.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Four more Iberian Lynx cubs born in captivity at Doñana”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.