Former Isis Member Shamima Begum Pleads For A Second Chance.

Shamima Begum has pleaded with Britain to give her a second chance and allow her to return, six years after leaving to join Isis.

In an interview held in the camp in Syria where she now lives, she said: “I would say to the people in the UK, give me a second chance because I was still young when I left. I just want them to put aside everything they’ve heard about me in the media,” she told filmmakers. -- Advertisement --



Ms Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria in 2015 to join Isis. She ended up living in a refugee camp in Syria, where to begin with, she said she had no regrets, but that she wanted to return to the UK

While at Al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria, which holds the families of Isis fighters, she had a baby son who died- Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship when he was home secretary. She lived under IS rule for more than three years, during which time she was married to a Dutch Isis fighter, with whom she had two other children, both of whom also died.

Ms Begum’s lawyers challenged the decision to remove Ms Begum’s citizenship, accusing the government of making her stateless and exposing her to “the risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment”.



The Special Immigration Appeals Commission ruled the move lawful, saying Ms Begum had not been made stateless. Last summer the Court of Appeal granted Ms Begum permission to launch a judicial review of that decision, and she wanted to return to the UK to fight for her citizenship.

