European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Threatens to Block Jab Exports to the UK.

URSULA VON DER LEYEN has threatened to block vaccine exports to the UK and other countries with markedly higher rollouts of coronavirus jabs.

Ms von der Leyen said on Wednesday, March 17: “We are in the crisis of the century.

“If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries, dependent on their level of openness.

“We will reflect on whether exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate.”

The UK rollout has seen nearly 25 million adults receive their first dose compared to the EU, which has experienced a much slower COVID vaccine rollout. It has also decided not to approve vaccines on an emergency basis, as the UK’s regulator – the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) – has done.

Earlier this month, the heads of five EU member states wrote an official letter to the European Commission President and to European Council President Charles Michel demanding talks on the distribution of coronavirus vaccines – after Austria complained it was not “fair”.

The letter was written by the leaders of Austria, Latvia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic, in which they called for a summit to be held to discuss the distribution of the vaccines throughout the bloc, with Brussels already under fire for the slow rollout.

Last month, Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs in an address at the European Parliament on February 10, that they were “not where it wanted to be” with regards to vaccine production.

“We were late with the approval. We were too optimistic on mass production. And perhaps we were also too certain that the orders would actually be delivered on time,” she told the European Parliament at the time, in a debate on the bloc’s vaccine strategy.

