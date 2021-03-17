Europe proposes Digital Green Certificate for ‘safe free movement’ during the pandemic.

THE European Commission is proposing to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the Covid pandemic.

It says the certificate will be accessible and secure for all EU citizens, be non-discriminatory and contan only essential information.

The Digital Green Certificate will be a proof that a person has been vaccinated against Covid and has received a negative test result or recovered.

It will be available, free of charge, in digital or paper format and will include a QR code to ensure security and authenticity of the certificate.

The Commission said it will build a gateway to ensure all certificates can be verified across the EU, and support Member States in the technical implementation of certificates.

Member States remain responsible to decide which public health restrictions can be waived for travellers but will have to apply such waivers in the same way to travellers holding a Digital Green Certificate.

Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová said: “The Digital Green Certificate offers an EU-wide solution to ensure that EU citizens benefit from a harmonised digital tool to support free movement in the EU.

“This is a good message in support of recovery. Our key objectives are to offer an easy to use, non-discriminatory and secure tool that fully respects data protection. And we continue working towards international convergence with other partners.”

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, added: “With the Digital Green Certificate, we are taking a European approach to ensure EU citizens and their family members can travel safely and with minimum restrictions this summer.

“It will not be a pre-condition to free movement and it will not discriminate in any way. A common EU-approach will not only help us to gradually restore free movement within the EU and avoid fragmentation. ”

