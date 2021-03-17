EU To Agree Covid Passport Scheme Allowing Vaccinated Brits To Travel in Europe this Summer



In a leaked government document that Bloomberg obtained, it apparently shows that the EU is about to agree to a Covid passport scheme that will allow Brits who have been vaccinated – or who can prove they have the antibodies – to travel abroad.

The Sun has reported on this leaked document, saying that the EU will soon publish details of their ‘digital green pass’, which will then allow Brits to go on holiday in Europe this Summer, and non-EU citizens can travel if they are “in a position to present certificates under a system deemed sufficiently reliable”.

The digital passport will also reportedly allow travel for people who can prove they have tested negative, or have a level of immunity against coronavirus, as well as stating that should the passport scheme somehow fail, then individual EU states will be allowed to broker their own deals with the UK.

Countries including Portugal and Greece have already made known their desire to allow fully jabbed Brits back in from the middle of May, and it was also revealed previously by Matt Hancock, that the government has been busy trying to reopen international travel by discussing the possibility of producing a common certificate that could be used by all countries for that purpose.

Mr Hancock said to Sky News, “There are some countries around the world that are considering bringing in rules saying you can only travel if you’ve been vaccinated. These aren’t in place yet, but there are countries that are actively floating this idea and proposing it”.

He continued, “In that case, it will be important for people from the UK to be able to show whether or not they’ve been vaccinated in order to travel. So we’re working with countries around the world on the basis for this and how that vaccine certification can happen in a way that can be assured”.

Spain is another country already considering vaccine passports to allow tourists back into the country, and while travellers without the vaccine passport will still be allowed entry, they may be forced to quarantine or have negative coronavirus tests.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek Prime Minister said Greece will not establish vaccination as a mandatory requirement for travel, but “those who have been vaccinated should be free to move”.

