Elton John slams Vatican’s ‘hypocritical’ same-sex marriage stance.

THE multiple Grammy-winning singer/songwriter vented his anger on social media after Pope Francis decreed the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions.

The iconic singer criticised the Vatican for investing millions in his 2019 biopic that celebrated his love story with husband David Furnish.

The furious legendary musician hit out at the church’s recently-announced position on LGBT unions, and tweeted: “How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David??”

According to NewsWeek, the Vatican reportedly invested large sums of money into the production, citing $1.2 million (€1.01 million) going towards financing Rocketman ahead of its release.

Rocketman was celebrated in most parts of the world — winning John and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin an Oscar for Best Original Song and grossing $195 million (€164 million) globally — but its gay content also generated controversy in Russia and Samoa.

The 73-year-old singer’s statement regarding the Vatican’s stance comes after the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), said on Monday, March 15, that the Church doesn’t have the power to bless same-sex unions and therefore such blessings cannot “be considered illicit” if carried out.

The Pope said that “it was not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite”.

How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd

— Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021

