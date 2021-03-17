AN ELDLERY couple have died following a fire at a home in Asturias.

The couple, an 81-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, died following a fire in Asturias.

According to reports, their bodies were found by firefighters in a bedroom following the fire at a residential building.

Around 15 neighbours were also evacuated after the fire broke out in Villaviciosa, Asturias.

Firefighters from the Principality of Asturias Emergency Service (SEPA) travelled to the site of the event from the Villaviciosa, Piloña and La Morgal, together with fire chiefs from the central and eastern zones.

Emergency workers in Asturias located the bodies in a bedroom of the apartment where the fire broke out. They are now waiting for bodies to be removed.

The Emergency Coordination Centre received a call about the fire this morning, saying there was smoke on the stairs.

The Head of the Central and Eastern Zone and eight firefighters from the Maliayo, Piloña and La Morgal parks came out. Once at the scene, the firefighters entered the house and located the bodies of the victims in a bedroom on the floor.

The troops brought the fire under control later in the morning.

The SEPA service reported the incident to the Local Police in Asturias and the Urgent Medical Care Service (SAMU), which activated the Primary Care medical team and an ambulance, and the Guardia Civil.

The news comes after a fire in Sevilla left one man dead and his parents injured, while a man in Almeria was also injured at another fire, according to firefighters.

