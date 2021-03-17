Easyjet Credit Vouchers Due To Expire In June Are Extended For Another Six Months

EASYJET Credit Vouchers That Were Due To Expire In June Are Extended For Another Six Months



Passengers who had received an Easyjet flight voucher to use, should be aware that the expiry date for the voucher was June 30, 2021, but now, the budget airline has announced that the vouchers are being extended for a further six months as travel continues to be disrupted by coronavirus pandemic.

The Easyjet flight vouchers were originally designed to expire 12 months after their date of issue, but now, as reported by MoneySavingExpert, they can be redeemed before the end of December 2021, but they stressed that travellers should note that this is the date for when you need to use your voucher by, not for when you must travel.

-- Advertisement --



There is no need for any passengers to contact the airline as they have stated that it is an automated service, and Easyjet will be contacting all passengers who have been affected, pointing out that any vouchers with an expiry date of after June 30, 2020, will continue to be redeemable for up to a year.

The only exception is if you cancelled within 24 hours of booking, which means you should’ve got a full refund minus the cancellation fee, or, if your flight was cancelled by the airline, you are generally entitled to a cash refund, or you could also choose to accept a voucher for a future booking if your trip was cancelled by EasyJet.

Consumer law states that airlines must give a full cash refund or voucher if your flight is cancelled, and this also applies to travel package providers, where customers are protected by Package Travel Regulations (PTRs), but, unfortunately, if you cancel a trip, you aren’t automatically entitled to get your money back.

In December, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation over airlines refusing to refund customers for flights they couldn’t take, and this could include, for example, when a national lockdown was in place and non-essential travel was banned, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Easyjet Credit Vouchers Due To Expire In June Are Extended For Another Six Months”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.