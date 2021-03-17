Donald Trump Would Be Tempted To Run For Re-Election Against Meghan Markle In 2024

DONALD TRUMP Says He Would Be Tempted To Run For Re-Election If He Faced Meghan Markle In 2024



Former US president Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he would be even more tempted to run for re-election in 2024 if he knew he was up against Meghan Markle.

There have been recent rumours that the Duchess of Sussex has recently been networking among senior influential Democrats, and when quizzed as to what he thought about those rumours, Trump replied, “Well I hope that happens because if that happened I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running. I’m not a fan of hers”.

Adding, “I think that what she talks about the Royal Family and the Queen, and I happen to think, I know the Queen as you know, I met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person and I am not a fan of Meghan”.

When asked about the 2024 elections, he hinted, “Based on every poll, they want me to run again. But we’re going to take a look and we’ll see”.

The Mail on Sunday reported a senior Labour party member from the era of Tony Blair, with known strong links to the powers in Washington DC, as claiming that Meghan was networking and preparing her bid to become America’s first female President.

The un-named Labour party politician has said Meghan was looking for fundraising in her networking, adding, “The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

