DGT plans changes to Spain’s Highway Code this year

SPAIN’S General Traffic Department (DGT) plans changes to the Highway Code.

The main changes are to the points system on driving licenses, which has been in place since 2005, and to roadside assistance rules, according to government spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero following the presentation of the changes to the Council of Ministers.

The changes are most likely to come into effect before the end of this year according to the DGT.

The main changes will be as follows:

Loss of points for driving while holding a mobile phone : 6 points (up from the previous 3 points) with a fine of €200. Using a mobile phone while driving but not holding it leads to the loss of three points.

: 6 points (up from the previous 3 points) with a fine of €200. Using a mobile phone while driving but not holding it leads to the loss of three points. Not using a seatbelt, car seat, helmet or other protection, or not using them properly : 4 points (up from 3)

: 4 points (up from 3) Use of radar detectors: 3 points

3 points Overtaking: It is no longer allowed for cars or motorbikes to travel at 20km/h over the speed limit when overtaking other vehicles on conventional roads.

It is no longer allowed for cars or motorbikes to travel at 20km/h over the speed limit when overtaking other vehicles on conventional roads. Time to restore the original 12 points if no offences are committed: 2 years (as long as not all points had been lost)

2 years (as long as not all points had been lost) Two points can be recovered for doing DGT-certified safe driving courses.

can be recovered for doing DGT-certified safe driving courses. Use of unauthorised intercommunication devices during driving exams: €500 fine and six-month ban from taking the exam again.

€500 fine and six-month ban from taking the exam again. Transport companies: Will be able to access their staff’s details to check if they have a valid license.

Will be able to access their staff’s details to check if they have a valid license. Emergency triangles will be substituted by the V-16 beacon: the siren-like beacon can be placed on top of the vehicle without getting out of it. It will be obligatory in Spain from 2026.

