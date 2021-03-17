Craic Agus Ceol in the Costa Blanca for St Patrick’s Day

It’s the second St Patrick’s Day without a community festival on Spain’s sunny southern Costa Blanca, but that’s not going to stop the Irish contingent from celebrating the day in style. From live music to craft fairs, Gaelic grub to gorgeous Guinness, it’s still the place to be this March 17.

St Patrick’s Day in Cabo Roig has become something of an institution over the last decade or so, and some 20,000 people make the annual migration to witness mainland Europe’s largest parade. Naturally, that won’t be happening this year, but the streets have still turned green and gold as festive bunting is hung in preparation for the big day. This year it only seems fitting that many venues and entertainers have dedicated the occasion to help the less fortunate, as is the case with local superstar musician Paul Cullen, who, following a busy day gigging in the pubs will go live on Facebook on Paddy’s night to raise money for a local food bank. You can tune into Paul and donate to this worthy cause here.

Likewise, the Emerald Isle in La Florida has a fun-filled day planned, starting at 10am will dozens of stalls and continuing throughout the afternoon with live entertainment and good old-fashioned Irish grub like bacon and cabbage and beef and Guinness stew. Proceeds from the stalls are in support of Elche Children’s Home and the event is hosted by Sunshine FM’s very own Simon Morton.

In Lomas de Cabo Roig, the ever-popular Keg n Kitchen hosts our very own Armagh girl Rain O’ Connor bringing you all the best Irish and current tunes, while Galway-born Cathal Hough will be blasting out the traditional ceol at Milo’s bar at the back of the Cabo Roig’s iconic strip.

La Fheile Padraig sona dhaoibh!

