Cheltenham Festival Safety Measures Slammed After Death Of ‘King’s Temptation’

The League Against Cruel Sports has strongly criticised the safety measures at the Cheltenham Festival after the death today (Wednesday 17) of nine-year-old ‘King’s Temptation’ – owned by Lady Jane Grosvenor, and ridden by Bryan Carver – who suffered a fall during the Glenfarclas Chase, on Day Two of the annual horse-racing festival.

Campaigns director at the League Against Cruel Sports, Chris Luffingham, said, “The League is distressed to learn that ‘King’s Temptation’ has died after suffering an injury during the Cross Country race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival. Around 200 horses are fatally injured on British race tracks every year and historically Cheltenham, along with Aintree, are two of the worst offenders”.

He continued, “A total of 69 horses have now lost their lives at the Cheltenham Festival since 2000, which is simply unacceptable. The League is calling for tighter safety measures, the formation of an independent regulatory body with horse welfare at its heart, and a ban on the whipping of horses”.

King’s Temptation’s trainer, Ben Case, tweeted, “Very sadly we lost Kings Temptation at Cheltenham races today in the cross country race when suffered an injury on the flat. He had been a fantastic horse for us winning 6 times and will be greatly missed by all the team at home thoughts are with all connections RIP KT”.

Brant Dunshea, of the British Horseracing Authority, told the BBC Sport, “We must do everything we can to mitigate the risk of there being injuries and fatalities. The Festival and jump racing continue to be much-loved and of course, there are always risks. We don’t believe you can eliminate them all, but we are prepared to do whatever is required to improve safety and continually drive the number of fallers down”.

