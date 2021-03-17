Celebrity Bake Off Viewers Shocked by Anne-Marie

CELEBRITY BAKE OFF viewers shocked as Anne-Marie reveals she does not know what a scone is.

Celebrity Bake Off viewers were left stunned and amused when Anne-Marie revealed she did not know what a scone was. The singer aged 29, along with comedian David Baddiel, olympian Dame Kelly Holmes and actor James McAvoy competed to be crowned star baker for the week.

The signature challenge was to create a decorative tart followed by the technical task which left Anne-Marie stumped. The challenge saw the four of them given one hour 50 minutes to bake six cheese scones and make home-made butter.

David and Kelly had made scones before so were ahead of the game, but Anne-Marie shouted up and said, “What the hell is a cheese scone?!”

Celebrity Bake Off viewers were left shocked and soon took to Twitter. One fan said, “Ok but how on earth did Anne-Marie not know what a scone is… #GBBO.”

Another fan commented that, “Anne Marie didn’t know what a scone was? Where has she lived all her life? #GBBO.”

A further confused fan added, “#gbbo Did she just say What’s a cheesy scone?”

Singer Anne-Marie did very well though and came in second place after James as he was crowned star baker. He commented that, “I think Kelly Holmes was doing gold medal level baking. I think it must have been execptionally tight and I feel fortunate.”

