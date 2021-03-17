Canadian Military Rocked By Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

A SENIOR female Canadian Forces officer has quit the military in disgust over sexual misconduct allegations after police investigations began into alleged sexual misconduct at the highest levels of command.

The investigation has led the current Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Art McDonald, who had only been in the job since January 14, to voluntary stepped aside on February 24, with McDonald’s predecessor, Gen. Jon Vance, also under police investigations because of allegations of sexual misconduct.

However, the investigation into Vance started shortly after he retired as defence chief in mid-January.

Lt.-Col. Eleanor Taylor, who is an Afghan war veteran, requested her release from the Canadian military as soon as possible: “I am sickened by ongoing investigations of sexual misconduct among our key leaders,” Taylor, Deputy Commander of 36 Canadian Brigade Group, wrote in her letter. “Unfortunately, I am not surprised. I am also certain that the scope of the problem has yet to be exposed,” as reported by the National Post.

Taylor noted in the letter that throughout her Canadian military career, she had observed “insidious and inappropriate use of power for sexual exploitation.”

She states that both the victim and the military team have suffered from the harmful behaviour from some of the senior leaders, adding: “Perhaps worst of all are those in authority, who should know better, but lack the courage and tools to confront the systemic issue,” she wrote. “I have been both a victim of, and participant in, this damaging cycle of silence, and I am proud of neither.”

“I am not encouraged that we are ‘investigating our top officers.’ I am disgusted that it has taken us so long to do so.”

As reported by the NP, her letter has sent shock waves through the organisation.

Taylor wrote in the letter that despite military leadership creating Operation Honour, the initiative to crack down on sexual misconduct, the actions of senior officers have soured it. “Sadly, the failure of senior leadership to set the example on the operation has poisoned it,” she wrote. ”In my assessment, the damage to progress on this issue is grievous and the question around whether the damage outweighs the gains remains open.”

She said she was grateful for her service in the Canadian Forces.

“I considered remaining in uniform to affect change from within, but simply cannot,” she wrote. “I have spent the past decade speaking publicly and passionately about the gains women have made in the CAF. While I remain fiercely proud of parts of our organisation, on the issue of addressing harmful sexual behaviour, we have lost all credibility.

“For me, the breach of trust has been too much, and my release is the best tool at my disposal to highlight the depth of my disappointment.”

“This breach of trust has had a destabilising effect on many people of both genders within our organisation and our previous ‘talking points’ are not only insufficient but, for many, aggravate the wound,” she added.

