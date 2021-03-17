Top Gear’s Sabine Schmitz, 51, dies after a three-year cancer battle.

THE racing world mourns the loss of Germany’s ‘Queen of the Nurburgring’ after it was confirmed that racing driver Sabine Schmitz has died aged 51.

She was known as the ‘Queen of the Nurburgring’ racetrack and Schmitz also became famous for her role on BBC’s Top Gear where she first appeared back in 2004. -- Advertisement --



Following Jeremy Clarkson’s exit as lead presenter in 2015, she became a regular recurring member of the revamped team. The Nurburgring confirmed on Twitter: “The Nurburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver. Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!”

Schmitz revealed last year she had been battling with cancer since 2017. “Many of you have probably wondered why I was on the list of participants on our Porsche in the NSL and then didn’t drive after all,” she said in a social media post.



“I would like to provide enlightenment here, I think I owe it to my/our fans! Since the end of 2017, I have been fighting an extremely persistent cancer that has not been eliminated with the resources so far. It got a little better – but now it’s come back with full force. Now I have to draw all the strength and nerve to master the next powerful therapies … hoping something [good] will happen. So I say goodbye ‘probably’ for the first time this season. In addition, I would like to thank everyone for their help and support in my everyday life, and encouragement in writing!

“So sweethearts, now you have an update. Please stay healthy and cheerful, see you at the ‘Ring.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Top Gear’s Sabine Schmitz, 51, Dies After Battling Cancer For Three Years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.