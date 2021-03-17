Breaking News – Four Women Stabbed in Belfast City Knife Attack.

FOUR women have been stabbed, and a man in his 20s has been injured, in a HORROR knife attack in York Street, Belfast city centre, in the early hours of the morning (March 17).

Police were called to reports that a woman had been stabbed and a man attacked just after 2am. However, when they arrived, the scene was much worse.

Two women in their 20s had to be treated at the scene and two women, one in her 20s and a teenager, were rushed to hospital. The man suffered a minor injury to his hand.

Two women aged 26 and 27 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 20-year-old man detained on suspicion of possessing a weapon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives have made three arrests following an incident in York Street in Belfast during the early hours of today (Wednesday, 17th March) during which a number of people were injured.

“Police received a report just after 2am that a woman had been stabbed and a man had been attacked in the vicinity of York Street in the city.

“Officers responded and, when they arrived at the scene, NIAS were in attendance.

“Four women reported sustaining injuries as a result of being stabbed. A male, aged in his twenties, sustained a minor injury to his hand.

“Two women, aged in their twenties, were treated at the scene by the NIAS.

“The two other women, one aged in her teens and the other aged in her twenties, were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, and where they remain this morning.”

They added: “Two women, aged 26 and 27 years old, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences, including attempted murder and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“A man, aged 20 years old, has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. They all remain in custody this morning assisting with enquiries.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder, are continuing and we are working to establish exactly what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in this area, between 1:30am and 2am and witnessed what occurred, or has information which may help our investigation, to call our detectives at Musgrave on 101 and quote reference number 127 of 17/03/21.”

