BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson to Receive Vaccine ‘Shortly’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will be receiving his vaccine “very shortly,” after the vaccines begin to be given to the over 55s.

Speaking to the House of Commons, the prime minister said: “It will certainly be Oxford-AstraZeneca that I will be having.”

The politician announced he had been called to receive his Covid jab during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The news comes after Spain’s Ministry of Health yesterday announced the immediate suspension of all AstraZeneca vaccines.

Although some 814,278 doses of the jab have been used in Spain since Friday without incidence, the Health Minister convened an emergency meeting this afternoon to halt the administration of any more of the vaccines for a minimum of 15 days. The decision to temporarily ban all use of the jab comes after several other European countries halted their inoculations over fears over side effects.

Having previously declared the vaccine safe, Spain’s Health Minister, Carolina Darias, convened the meeting today at which it was agreed that Spain would no longer administer the AstraZeneca vaccine until a thorough investigation into side-effects has taken place. This is in spite of the fact that the European Medicines Agency has insisted that “the benefit-risk is still considered positive” and that “we do not see any problem in continuing the vaccination campaign with AstraZeneca”.

Earlier today, France joined Germany and Italy as the latest European countries to ban the use of the UK’s Oxford University jab.

The European Medicines Authority has recommended the AstraZeneca vaccination programme continues as planned, despite a death being reported in Austria as well as damaging side effects being attributed to the vaccine.

