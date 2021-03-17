BREAKING NEWS: All Over 50s in the UK Now Eligible for Vaccine

ALL over 50s in the UK are now eligible for the vaccine.

According to officials, all those aged over 50 in the UK are now eligible to receive their vaccine.

The group may now book their Covid jab after The NHS England website announced everyone “aged 50 and over” is eligible to get the vaccine, following an update to its appointment booking section.

Once everyone in this age group – the last on the priority list – has received a dose, the jab can then be given to the over 40s.

More than 24.8million Britons have already received their first dose of the Covid jab, official figures showed.

Once over 50s these have all received their first dose, vaccinations can continue down the age groups starting with offering jabs to all those 40 years old and over.

Estimates suggest over-40s could be invited for their jabs later this month, providing the government continues to give out shots at a rate of 280,000 a day.

The number of doses available this week are set to double to four million.

The boost in supply has led NHS England to write to all vaccine providers, urging them to ensure they have the staff in place to give out all the vaccines so none are wasted.

Its letter said: “From the week of March 15 we are now asking systems to plan and support all vaccination centres and local vaccination services to deliver around twice the level of vaccine available in the week of March 1.”

The news comes as debate continues in Europe over the AstraZeneca jab and whether it should be used for vaccinations.

