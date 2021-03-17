BREAKING NEWS: Actress Patsy Palmer Storms off GMB

FORMER Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer has stormed off Good Morning Britain.

Patsy Palmer abruptly ended her interview, storming off GMB, after noticing she had been labelled an “addict” by the show.

The 48-year-old star ended the interview after seeing the description of her at the bottom of the screen, which read “Patsy Palmer: Addict to Wellness Guru.”

The actress told hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid: “You know what, actually, I don’t even want to do this interview because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of the screen.

“So I’m going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and just say that it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ at the bottom of the screen.”

She added: “My issues I had years ago, that were talked about by me many, many years ago and it’s over so I’m not going to talk about it.

“I don’t really want to talk to you.”

The hosts apologised and asked her to stay but the actress switched off her camera.

Ben later clarified: “That was obviously a quote from Patsy’s book and it certainly wasn’t our intention…”

Susanna said: “I had no idea that was on our screen, that’s a terrible shame – our apologies to Patsy.

“She’s entitled not to do the interview, and we carry on.”

The hosts later apologised again and said they had not intended to upset her.

The news comes after it emerged GMB has lost 255,000 viewers since controversial host Piers Morgan quit after refusing to apologise for his comments following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah.

