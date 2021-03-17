BREAKING: More than 25 million people in the UK have had their first Covid jab.

The government has announced 25,273,226 people have received a first dose of the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines between December 8 and March 16, while 1,759,445 people have had their second.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This latest milestone is an incredible achievement – representing 25 million reasons to be confident for the future as we cautiously reopen society.”

-- Advertisement --



The Health Department said that almost half of the UK adult population have had a jab.

Confirming the milestone, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, said: “This is an extraordinary feat, coming exactly 100 days after Margaret Keenan received the first authorised jab in the whole world.

“It has been a national mission, one of the biggest logistical exercises since the war and I’d like to thank everyone who played their part.”

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Johnson said he is “deeply, deeply sorry” for the impact Covid 19 has had on the UK over the past year.

He said he takes “full responsibility for everything the government did” after Labour’s Richard Burgon said the PM should hold up his hands to the fact he has overseen a death toll “six times higher” than the 20,000 figure chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said would be “a good outcome” 12 months ago.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING: More than 25 million people in the UK have had first jab”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.