Benidorm’s hugely popular Why Not Bar? is back, and bigger and more welcoming than ever!

AFTER 12 months of forced closure due to the pandemic, the karaoke bar and terrace – one of five Yorkshire Pride bars in Benidorm – has reopened and is eagerly waiting to welcome you.

Determined to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with the bar’s scores of loyal regulars, Paige opened the doors to the family-run Yorkshire Pride bar on Monday, March 15, and unveiled a spacious new terrace that seats 80 at socially distanced tables.

-- Advertisement --



“We opened our terrace next door to the original karaoke bar literally three days before lockdown. We ripped everything out and had new wreckers and blinds put in just days before we and all the other bars were forced to close.

“We reopened on Monday and Tuesday was our first full day in a year. More people came than we expected, lots of regulars who came to show their support.”

Yorkshire Pride opened in Benidorm in 1994, and is run solely by Paige and her father Tad, who built up the chain from scratch.

“Dad is the face of Yorkshire Pride, everybody knows Tad,” said Paige. “I look after all the back office and administrative side of things and run this bar.”

Excited at getting back to business, Paige added: “It was really important for us to get back to business, and opening our new terrace is a major step, it means we can connect the two, one which specialises in the karaoke and the front bar.”

Along with karaoke, Why Not Bar? is kitted out with cinema and small TV’s to screen all the big live sports games.

“We are so excited to be back. We could have opened earlier but it was difficult with the capacity restrictions. Now we have such a large terrace we can open with all safety measures in place and welcome a lot more customers.”

Prior to lockdown, St Patrick’s Day marked the start of the season in Benidorm, and Why Not Bar? was packed to the rafters year in year out.

But while this year, celebrations are lower key, the welcome is as big as ever.

“After such a terrible year for everyone, in which we did everything we could to look after our 60 staff, it’s unreal to be able to open and get back to some sort of normal.

“We have built up a great reputation and are looking forward to the future. It’s not as busy as we are used to, but at least it’s something, we have to take it step by step.”

All health and safety measures are in place, tables are socially distanced, masks are obligatory when not seated, hand gel is provided, and tables and chairs are cleaned constantly.

Paige added: “We just want everyone to know we are here and can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

Why Not Bar? in Calle Gerone is open every day from 10am to 6pm, offering tea, coffee, “one of the best pints in Benidorm”, spirits, alcopops, soft drinks and more.

Follow Why Not Bar? on Facebook to stay up-to-the-minute.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Why Not Bar….and why wouldn’t you?”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.