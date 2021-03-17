Benidorm’s hugely popular Why Not Bar? is back

By
Tara Rippin
-
0

Benidorm’s hugely popular Why Not Bar? is back, and bigger and more welcoming than ever!

AFTER 12 months of forced closure due to the pandemic, the karaoke bar and terrace – one of five Yorkshire Pride bars in Benidorm – has reopened and is eagerly waiting to welcome you.

Determined to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with the bar’s scores of loyal regulars, Paige opened the doors to the family-run Yorkshire Pride bar on Monday, March 15, and unveiled a spacious new terrace that seats 80 at socially distanced tables.

-- Advertisement --

“We opened our terrace next door to the original karaoke bar literally three days before lockdown. We ripped everything out and had new wreckers and blinds put in just days before we and all the other bars were forced to close.

“We reopened on Monday and Tuesday was our first full day in a year. More people came than we expected, lots of regulars who came to show their support.”

Yorkshire Pride opened in Benidorm in 1994, and is run solely by Paige and her father Tad, who built up the chain from scratch.


 

“Dad is the face of Yorkshire Pride, everybody knows Tad,” said Paige. “I look after all the back office and administrative side of things and run this bar.”

 


Yorkshire Pride’s Tad

 

Excited at getting back to business, Paige added: “It was really important for us to get back to business, and opening our new terrace is a major step, it means we can connect the two, one which specialises in the karaoke and the front bar.”

 

Along with karaoke, Why Not Bar? is kitted out with cinema and small TV’s to screen all the big live sports games.

“We are so excited to be back. We could have opened earlier but it was difficult with the capacity restrictions. Now we have such a large terrace we can open with all safety measures in place and welcome a lot more customers.”

Prior to lockdown, St Patrick’s Day marked the start of the season in Benidorm, and Why Not Bar? was packed to the rafters year in year out.

But while this year, celebrations are lower key, the welcome is as big as ever.

“After such a terrible year for everyone, in which we did everything we could to look after our 60 staff, it’s unreal to be able to open and get back to some sort of normal.

“We have built up a great reputation and are looking forward to the future. It’s not as busy as we are used to, but at least it’s something, we have to take it step by step.”

All health and safety measures are in place, tables are socially distanced, masks are obligatory when not seated, hand gel is provided, and tables and chairs are cleaned constantly.

Paige added: “We just want everyone to know we are here and can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

Why Not Bar? in Calle Gerone is open every day from 10am to 6pm, offering tea, coffee, “one of the best pints in Benidorm”, spirits, alcopops, soft drinks and more.

Follow Why Not Bar? on Facebook to stay up-to-the-minute.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Why Not Bar….and why wouldn’t you?”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleSick Meme from Sarah Everard Police Officer Was an Abduction and Murder Guide
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here