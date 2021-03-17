Basketball Star LeBron James Set To Partner With Liverpool Owners FSG In HUGE Deal.

IN what looks set to be a potentially historic deal worth £536m (€625m), NBA star LeBron James, along with his business partner Maverick Carter, will become part owner of John W. Henry and Tom Werner’s Fenway Sports Group, as reported by the Boston Globe.

The deal with LeBron James, who owns a two per cent shareholding in Liverpool, comes on the back of the $750m investment from Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners firm in the FSG business – which is set to be concluded imminently.

The 36-year-old LA Lakers player, who is a self-professed New York Yankees fan, will be buying into the company that also owns Major League Baseball club Boston Red Sox.

In 2011, he paid $6.5million to purchase a two per cent stake in Premier League club, Liverpool.

But now the star of the upcoming Space Jam movie, along with Carter and RedBird Capital, will also own a minority stake of Roush Fenway Racing, Boston-area sports network NESN, Fenway Sports Management and FSG Real Estate.

The Globe suggest that the investment could be used to expand the portfolio of sporting organisations under the FSG umbrella, something that was key to the RedBall plan last year.

Cardinale already owns French second division side Toulouse through his RedBird FC arm of RedBird Capital and there is a potential for link-ups with Liverpool in a similar way that RB Leipzig, Manchester City and Leicester City operate multi-club platforms.

