ATLETICO MADRID Bow Out Of The Champions League Beaten Convincingly By Chelsea

Atletico Madrid’s run in the Champion’s League came to an end at Stamford Bridge in London this evening (Wednesday 17), beaten all too easily by a rampant Chelsea side, going down 2-0 on the night, but 3-0 on aggregate.

Atletico had a penalty shout turned down on 26 minutes, when Azpilicueta appeared to pull Carrasco down when he was through one-on-one, but then Hakim Ziyech, with his first goal for the Blues since October, after 34 minutes, put immense pressure on Diego Simeone’s men to push forward and try to salvage the tie, but a tight Chelsea defence denied their every attack.

-- Advertisement --



Chelsea should have had a hat-full of goals in the second half, with so many chances going forward, but, they could not put the ball in the net, and when Stefan Savic got red-carded on 82 minutes, for an elbow on Rudiger in a crowded penalty area, it was all over for Atletico.

A final substitution by Thomas Tuchel saw Emerson take the field, and only minutes later, with his first touch of the match, he buried the ball beyond Oblak to make it 2-0.

Chelsea go into the draw for the last eight, along with Manchester City and Liverpool, with a strong possibility that one of them could get drawn against each other in the quarter-finals.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Atletico Madrid Bow Out Of The Champions League”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.