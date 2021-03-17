Almuñecar Loses Case Against Los Carmenes

ALMUNECAR Council has lost its case against Los Carmenes.

The council lost its case after a court ruled in favour of the Almuñecar area of Los Carmenes.

The ruling saw the court reject an appeal made by council against the previous finding of another court.

The council must now repair works carried out to the Los Carmenes urbanisation.

The judges said the council must do so after its “inactivity” because they issued a first occupation certificate without it being signed off and without checking the completed work.

One of the lawyers for the affected property owners claimed the council will say that they cannot afford the work, but according to the lawyer the Junta de Andalucia has already said it they would lend Almuñecar the money.

The court case goes back to 2006 when movement on the hillside where the urbanisation is was detected and the real-estate company Comarex submitted the project to stabilise the land, but only 10 per cent of the plans were completed. However, the council still signed the first occupation certificate.

