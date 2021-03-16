Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To Swedish National Team

By
Chris King
-
0
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To Swedish National Team
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To Swedish National Team . image: you tube

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To Swedish National Team At 39 years of age

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden’s 39-year-old record goalscorer, with 62 goals in 116 matches, has today (Tuesday 16) announced his return to the Swedish national team, five years after announcing his retirement after Euro 2016, after national coach Janne Andersson flew to Milan to meet with the iconic striker.

Andersson has now included Ibrahimovic in his squads for two World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Georgia, on Thursday, 25 March, and Kosovo three days later, as well as the international friendly against Estonia, to which, the striker tweeted, “The return of the God”, accompanied by an image of the team’s national shirt.

-- Advertisement --

Speaking of the player during an online news conference, Andersson remarked, “He can be a little bit funny at times. First and foremost he is a very good footballer, the best we have had in Sweden. It’s obviously very good that he wants to come back. Apart from what he can contribute on the field, he has incredible experience and can contribute that to the other players in the team”.

The current AC Milan striker has notched up 16 goals and two assists in 21 games in Serie A this season, and even at the age of 39, shows no signs of slowing down.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To Swedish National Team ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleLiverpool showing “signs of their true identity” following back-to-back wins, says Red’s Andy Robertson
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here