Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To Swedish National Team At 39 years of age



Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden’s 39-year-old record goalscorer, with 62 goals in 116 matches, has today (Tuesday 16) announced his return to the Swedish national team, five years after announcing his retirement after Euro 2016, after national coach Janne Andersson flew to Milan to meet with the iconic striker.

Andersson has now included Ibrahimovic in his squads for two World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Georgia, on Thursday, 25 March, and Kosovo three days later, as well as the international friendly against Estonia, to which, the striker tweeted, “The return of the God”, accompanied by an image of the team’s national shirt.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking of the player during an online news conference, Andersson remarked, “He can be a little bit funny at times. First and foremost he is a very good footballer, the best we have had in Sweden. It’s obviously very good that he wants to come back. Apart from what he can contribute on the field, he has incredible experience and can contribute that to the other players in the team”.

The current AC Milan striker has notched up 16 goals and two assists in 21 games in Serie A this season, and even at the age of 39, shows no signs of slowing down.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To Swedish National Team ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.