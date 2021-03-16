Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ends Five-Year International Retirement.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has been named in the Sweden squad ahead of Euro 2020 – bringing an end to his self-imposed five-year international exile.

-- Advertisement --



In true Zlatan style, the 39-year-old announced to the world that he had been named in the upcoming Sweden squad by writing on Twitter: “The return of the God”.

Ibrahimovic, who has scored 24 goals in 33 games for AC Milan this season, is Sweden’s record goalscorer having scored 62 goals in 116 internationals for his country. He announced his retirement after their group stage exit at Euro 2016 following their loss against Belgium – despite three sides from their group going through.

The former Manchester United forward has been named in his country’s latest squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo. Fans will be hoping that Zlatan will be able to give Sweden a boost heading into this summer’s European Championships.

Asked what Ibrahimovic will bring to the team after announcing his final squad on Tuesday, March 16, Sweden boss Janne Andersson told reporters: “First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden.

“It is of course very funny that he wants to come back.

“In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ends Five-Year International Retirement”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.