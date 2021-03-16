Woman Arrested In Murcia For Brutally Beating Her Four-Year-Old Son.

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman, whose identity has not been provided, was arrested in the municipality of Alcantarilla, Murcia on Sunday, March 14, for allegedly brutally beating her four-year-old son, sources close to the case report.

-- Advertisement --



National Police have apparently said the attacks on the young boy were constant. The child, when he was rescued from his alleged aggressor, had bruises and contusions all over his body, even bites. His mother is also believed to have kept the young boy off school in order to inflict the horrific assaults.

The child has been left in the care of his aunt, a sister of the arrested woman, so the Social Services did not have to intervene or transfer the toddler to a centre. This is the protocol in Spain when the victim has relatives who can take care of him.

The Spanish woman, who is believed to have been living with her girlfriend, is also thought to have beaten her partner, with police keen to speak to her.

National Police want to question the girlfriend to find out whether she knows about the brutal beatings the poor boy suffered, however, they believe she is too frightened to come forward.

The suspect was taken to jail and will be brought to justice shortly for a crime of child abuse, to which another of domestic violence could be added. However, as it is a couple made up of two women, it is not gender violence: in Spain, this is only exercised by a man against a female partner or ex-partner or a female against a male partner or ex-partner.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Arrested In Murcia For Brutally Beating Her Four-Year-Old Son”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.