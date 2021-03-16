WEST END PUB fire leads to discovery of hundreds of cannabis plants.

Police have discovered hundreds of cannabis plants at a large cannabis farm at a flat, after a West End pub caught fire on Sunday night. The flat is located above the pub which has been closed for several months due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and various restrictions.

According to Northumbria Police the cannabis was farm was discovered in the rented flat above The Balloon Pub in West Denton.

Although the fire started on Sunday evening, on Monday morning there was still a large police presence near the pub including police cars and vans located in the car park of the pub. A spokesperson for the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was able to confirm that the cause of the fire was electrical, and that it took two crews about an hour to bring the blaze under control and extinguish it.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said that, “At about 10pm on Sunday we received a report from the fire service of a fire at The Balloon pub in West Denton.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

“However, a large number of cannabis plants were also discovered in two rooms in a rented property above the pub.

“Enquiries to identify the person responsible for the cannabis farm are ongoing and the plants are in the process of being seized and destroyed.”

