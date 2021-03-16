Veteran Skydiver Who Plunged To His Death Has Been Named.

ON Sunday, March 14, a 30-year-old man tragically plunged to his death after his parachute reportedly failed to deploy properly during a skydiving competition in Jurien Bay and now his name has been revealed.

Dimitri Didenko was an experienced and well-known skydiver who had completed more than 6,000 jumps around the world. The Russian-born star parachutist, who lived in Italy, was competing in the wingsuit category at the time of his death.

He sadly fell to his death in full view of spectators and other competitors who tried unsuccessfully to save him. This is the first fatal case to occur at Jurien Bay competitions in 10 years, according to ABC‘s Christine Sparrow, co-owner of a local skydiving company.

Friends from around the world have paid tribute on social media, calling Didenko “the greatest adventure companion.”

“Fly high,” fellow skydiver M G Franco wrote over Instagram. “We will miss your amazing madness.”

“With you, nothing was normal, quiet, boring,” said another friend. “You have always been the spark that in a single nothing could cause the uproar. You leave an incredible void.”

“I don’t know how the heavens go, but I do know that Dimitri’s spirit will continue to live on, in the people that truly knew and loved him,” one person wrote.

“Forever a part of our family.”

“I’ve been skydiving for 38 years and here in Jurien for 10 years and never had a fatality,” said Pete Lonnon, Skydive Jurien Bay’s co-owner.

“The staff here are pretty shaken up, we’re looking after each other and counselling will be available.”

