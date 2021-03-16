Vaccine Safety Experts From The WHO Call Urgent Meeting To Review Oxford-Astrazeneca Jab After Several European Countries Halted Their Roll-Outs.

Vaccine safety experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) are meeting today, Tuesday. March 16, to review the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab after several European countries halted their roll-outs due to deaths they have associated with the vaccine.

There have been a number of cases in Europe of blood clots developing after the vaccine was administered. However, experts say the number of incidents matches the rate typically reported within the general population. -- Advertisement --



The European Medicines Agency (EMA), who authorised it’s use, is also meeting today. It is expected to issue its decision on the continued use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination on Thursday. About 17 million people in the EU and the UK have so far received a dose of the vaccine. There have been fewer than 40 cases of blood clots reported as of last week, AstraZeneca said.

The three largest EU nations – Germany, Italy and France – joined others in suspending the shot Monday, dealing a blow to the global immunisation campaign against a disease that has killed more than 2.6 million people. Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, Latvia, Indonesia and Venezuela have also temporarily suspended the jab.

Australia has said it will continue to use the vaccine. The country’s chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, said in an emailed statement the government remained confident in the vaccine as there was no evidence that it caused blood clots though the side-effects reported would be investigated as a “precautionary measure”.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, on Monday also urged citizens to get the AstraZeneca shot after reports of hesitancy based on the suspensions in Europe.

Thailand’s prime minister received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, as much of Asia shrugged off concerns about reports of blood clots in some recipients in Europe, saying that so far there is no evidence to link the two. “There are people who have concerns,” Thai prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, said after he received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “But we must believe doctors, believe in our medical professionals.”

Italian prosecutors have opened a manslaughter investigation on Monday, March 15, after a music teacher died on Sunday, March 14 – a day after receiving AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine.

The judiciary in Biella, in northern Italy, opened a preliminary probe into the death of 57-year-old Sandro Tognatti, whose cause of death remains unknown. They stressed that there is no link to AstraZeneca’s vaccine at this stage and the probe is intended to establish whether anyone has a case to answer.

