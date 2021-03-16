Undercover Police Officers Could Patrol Nightclubs To Protect Women Under ‘Project Vigilant’.

Undercover Police Officers could patrol bars and nightclubs around the country as part of government plans to protect women from “predatory” offenders. Following a meeting of the Government’s Crime and Justice Taskforce chaired by the Prime Minister, Downing Street said it was taking a series of “immediate steps” to improve security for women.

Among them is to roll-out across the country pilots of a programme where uniformed and plainclothes officers seek to actively identify predatory and suspicious offenders in the night-time economy which is due to resume shortly. By June this year, all restrictions are likely to be lifted, as outlined in the UK’s ‘Roadmap To Recovery’.

Dubbed ‘Project Vigilant’, the programme can involve officers attending areas around clubs and bars undercover, along with increased police patrols as people leave at closing time. Project Vigilant was originally launched in 2019 by Thames Valley Police, and last year won a crime prevention award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Other steps unveiled by Downing Street include a doubling of the Safer Streets fund – which provides neighbourhood measures such as better lighting and CCTV – to £45 (€52.30)million.

It also said ministers were committed to working with police forces and with police and crime commissioners to ensure the measures were more focused on preventing sexual violence.

A serving Met Police officer has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared as she walked home in south London.

The 33-year-old’s body was found in woodland in Kent more than a week after she was last spotted on 3 March. Wayne Couzens, 48, will appear at the Old Bailey today, March 16.

Durham University has paid tribute to Ms Everard, describing her as a “beloved graduate”. Ms Everard was last seen walking alone down the main road in Clapham at 21:30 GMT, with police saying it was unclear whether she reached her home in Brixton.



Her body was found by police searching woodland near Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday, March 10.

