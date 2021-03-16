THE Brotherhood of the Macarena of Almeria dedicates its Holy Week poster to Almeria health workers.

The Brotherhood of Esperanza Macarena have recognised the services provided by Almeria health professionals. They have dedicated their holy week poster to Almeria’s health workers, who have worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic and offered “a generous service to society.”

Following all necessary COVID 19 health measures an event took place at the Parroquia de San Ildefonso which was attended by representatives from the Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas, Hospital de Poniente, Hospital Vithas Virgen del Mar and the Hospital HLA Mediterráneo.

Manuel Vida, Torrecárdenas’ manager spoke of the affection and humanity shown by Almeria health workers during the pandemic. He said that, “the 6,000 professionals in Almería share a brotherhood, and during the pandemic we have given the patients, in addition to the hospital treatment, affection, humanity and dedication to the patients.”

Speaking at the event Juan Miguel Ojeda explained that, “we want this poster with the image of Esperanza Macarena to serve as a bridge between the health professionals and the people of Nazareth. Hope is what always remains”.

