The Body Shop Predicts 2022 Recovery in Spain and Portugal

THE BODY SHOP predicts 2022 recovery with 25 to 30 new shops to open by 2023.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has hit many businesses hard, but The Body Shop is predicting a 2022 recovery despite losses made during 2020.

The cosmetics company is owned by Brazilian group Natura, and saw 2020 sales in Spain decrease by around 14 percent, but despite the ongoing pandemic they predict growth will return in 2022.

Antonio Rodríguez de la Paz, general manager of The Body Shop in the Iberian Peninsula explained that, “For me, 2021 is ruled out as a year in general.” Rodríguez de la Paz has led the company in Spain and Portugal since 2018 and explained how the company had experienced a drop in sales as tourism fell during the pandemic. He said, “We have a lot of impact, for example, from English visitors”.

The company has made the best of it during the pandemic and have been able to focus on e-commerce and increasing online demand from customers. Speaking of e-commerce he said, “In Spain, ecommerce sales doubled last year, and this helped to cushion the fall.”

Unfortunately, though unlike in Spain, the company does not have an e-commerce platform for Portugal, so they were unable to take advantage of this growing market.

The company plans to open 25 to 30 new shops by 2023 and speaking of e-commerce the executive explained that sales in this area continue to double “month after month”.

