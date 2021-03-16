Suspension Of AstraZeneca Vaccine in Spain Halts Vaccination Rollout For Valencian Community Education Professionals.

FOLLOWING the decision from Spain’s Ministry of Health to suspend all AstraZeneca vaccines as of Monday, March 15, the mass vaccination rollout for education professionals in the Valencian Community has had to be suspended.

-- Advertisement --



Yesterday, Spain’s Health Minister, Carolina Darias, said that despite some 814,278 doses of the jab having been used in Spain since Friday without incidence, an emergency meeting decided to halt the administration of any more of the vaccines for a minimum of 15 days until a thorough investigation into side-effects has taken place.

The decision to temporarily ban all use of the jab comes after several other European countries halted their inoculations over fears of potentially lethal blood clots.

In the field hospital located next to La Fe de València, people literally went from applause to crying in a matter of half an hour after the news was relaid to staff.

From 3pm to 6pm – when the order came to stop the injections – about 750 people in La Fe had been received their jab, at a rate of 150 every 30 minutes. In total, in the four points enabled in Valencia for this first day dedicated to the education sector, it was expected to vaccinate about 4,700 people, 97,000 throughout the week between the Faith, the Malva-rosa hospital, the Massamagrell pavilion and the Jubiocio de Benicalap space.

116,032 people were expected to be vaccinated over 6 days in 23 municipalities throughout the community. Between Monday and Thursday, March 18, the first dose was set to be given to 74,000 people. Beginning in Valencia and followed by the rest of the municipalities. In addition, the following week 42,032 doses were set to be administered in Castellón and Alicante between Friday and Saturday.

Shortly after the news of the AstraZeneca vaccine suspension, Valencia’s Health Minister, Ana Barceló, said: “This afternoon, Health has preventatively stopped the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine in all the groups pending its administration that were scheduled.

“I have communicated this decision to all departments. It is temporary and for the essential time”, explained Ana Barceló.

Later, the Minister of Education, Vicent Marzà, also reacted: “I was well prepared and I was working well. We will return to work the hours that are necessary to make it possible at the same time that the international health authorities, state and those of the Generalitat tell us that it is safe to supply the vaccine. We will do it.“

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Suspension Of AstraZeneca Vaccine in Spain Halts Vaccination Rollout For Valencian Community Education Professionals”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.