SPECIALIST police divers search River Dee in major search operation in the hopes of finding Joyce Kirkland.

Specialist police divers have been searching the River Dee and surrounding areas in a major search operation for missing OAP Joyce Kirkland, aged 72. Joyce was last seen on Friday March 12, at about 10pm on Rankine Place, Buchanan Street, Kirkcudbright.

Joyce was reported missing on Saturday, March 13 at 4.50am, and sadly no sign of her has been seen since. Dive and marine unit crews have been involved in a massive search during the weekend. The search has focused on the Kirkcudbright Harbour area and the River Dee.

-- Advertisement --



Chief Inspector Bryan Lee, Local Area Commander, said, “Joyce’s family have been kept fully informed with our enquiries and we remain very concerned for Joyce’s welfare.

“We know the local community have supported our search efforts and we are thankful to them, and our partners, for assisting with the investigation.

“We believe Joyce left the address on foot and could have walked to the harbour area.

“Despite the early hours of the morning I’d urge anyone who may have seen Joyce out walking, or who may have seen her since, to get in touch so we can understand her movements.

“I’d urge anyone with private CCTV covering the route Joyce may have taken, to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible.”

Joyce is about 5ft 6in tall with grey shoulder length hair and is of a medium build. It is believed that she was wearing a black puffer jacket with blue tracksuit bottoms when she disappeared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Specialist Police Divers Search River Dee in Major Search Operation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.