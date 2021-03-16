Spain’s DGT set to modify license plates of 6 million cars

Spain’s DGT set to modify license plates of 6 million cars.

THE General Directorate of Traffic is working with the Spanish Federation of Antique Vehicles (FEVA) to change the legislation of classic cars – those that are over 20 years old.

The measure, which has not yet been made official, will see the letter ‘H’ added to the end of registration plates, to indicate that it is an older/classic vehicle.

The change is expected to apply to around six million cars and mopeds in Spain, which have also recently been targeted by regulatory changes in environmental matters in Madrid.

According to FEVA, a meeting was held with the DGT on February 25 with the aim of “improving the legislation on collector vehicles”.

“FEVA’s objective is to simplify and reduce the cost of the historical registration process so that no vehicle is left out of it depending on its value,” said FEVA in a statement.


FEVA said adapting license plates is a necessary measure in view of the latest environmental regularisations which centre around the age of a vehicle.

“With the new license plate, the first step is taken to find a new specific legislation for these types of cars and motorcycles. Another of FEVA’s objectives is to avoid the current environmental label that limits the circulation of the most polluting vehicles.”

