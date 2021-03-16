Spain moves into Spring with an “abrupt” temperature drop and snow in parts.

A COLD front looks set to see temperatures slump 10 degrees Celsius in the north of Spain on Saturday, March 20, with snow at 500 metres above sea level.

Although Saturday marks the astronomical spring, the Met Office is predicting a rapid and distinct change in weather more synonymous with winter.

Although the first half of the week will be stable and sunny, on Thursday, March 18, there will be an abrupt change in weather in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) there will be a significant drop in temperatures, especially in the northern half of Spain and snowfall at “unusually high” levels.

While Aemet said it cannot determine exactly which areas will be affected the most by the snowfall, it did confirm “another Filomena is not coming”.

Until Wednesday evening, sun and clear skies are expected, but northerly winds and clouds will then make their way across the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian Sea, where drizzle and light rains are expected.

Showers can also be expected on the coasts of Catalonia, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands, while temperatures will be “appropriate for the time of year”.

And things will take a turn on Thursday with a very cold air mass coming from the European continent.

Aemet expects this to begin to invade the Peninsula, accompanied by a storm “with retrograde movement”, meaning it will move towards the southwest rather than go from the Atlantic towards the European continent.

This displacement adds “difficulty in predicting its exact position and therefore the uncertainty is higher than usual”, said the met office.

