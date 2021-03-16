SPAIN And France Preparing Joint 50th Anniversary Celebrations Of Pablo Picasso’s Death for 2023



Spain and France have announced this Monday 15 the creation of a bilateral commission to work on the preparation of projects to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the death of the Málaga-born painter Pablo Ruiz Picasso coming up in 2023.

The XXVI Spanish-French Summit, headed by Spain’s Carmen Calvo, the Vice President of the Government, Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, and Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, the French Minister of Culture, has agreed that bilateral commission of events and activities related to the life and works of the legendary painter.

Pablo Picasso died in France in 1973, having spent most of his life there, while always maintaining an intense sentimental and artistic relationship with Spain.

In the plenary session of the summit, Vice President Carmen Calvo also presented several initiatives related to Democratic Memory, including the implementation of a Collaboration Agreement on the archives of the Spanish Civil War, exile, resistance, and deportation of those who fled to France.

It was also proposed to collaborate on a project to digitise the files of Spanish exiles in France, from the archives of the OPFRA (French Agency for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons), as it is thought that as many as 150,000 Spanish refugees moved to France since 1945, who could provide “very valuable” information on the lives of Spanish exiles in France.

All exiles would have had to fill in documents in France with a photograph, name and surname, date and place of birth, nationality, possible ethnic origin, religion, family composition (parents, children, spouses), route, and date of entry into France, training, profession, identity or travel documents in possession, military service and reasons for requesting asylum.

The minister explained in a statement that the proposal was to then use those documents to build a history project detailing the life stories of Spanish exiles in France, who had fled the country under the persecution suffered during the dictatorship at the time, as reported by okdiario.es.

