Solar powered smart bus stops will make travel easier for passengers

THE Consell de Mallorca plans to install 180 smart bus stops throughout Mallorca as part of its Smart Island programme.

The new network of the intercity bus service on Mallorca that came into operation at the beginning of 2021 now incorporates another improvement.

The installation of digital poles at the stops allows passengers to obtain more information about the public transport service and news of general interest about Mallorca at each bus across the island.

At the moment, three prototypes have already been installed – currently being tested – at the Algaida (ses Escoles), Pollensa and Son Caliu (Calvia) stops and if successful it is planned to expand to 177 more stops.

Each pole is powered by a photovoltaic panel installed at the top; however, there is an option to connect the 2.6-metre-high stainless steel information station, (which has an internal light for night use) to the mains.

