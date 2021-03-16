‘SMALL number’ of Rangers fans who celebrated title win have tested positive for Covid according to Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer has announced that some of the Rangers fans that celebrated the title win at George Square and at home parties have tested positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus.

During a Covid briefing Dr Gregor Smith confirmed that a small number of positive cases have been discovered and linked to the celebrations at Ibrox and George Square, where Rangers supporters celebrated while flouting lockdown rules.

-- Advertisement --



Nicola Sturgeon, spoke at Scottish Parliament on Tuesday March 9, and expressed her “anger and despair” towards the fans for “flagrantly breaching rules that the rest of us are following every day at great personal cost,” after Saturday’s scenes outside Ibrox stadium.

Dr Smith said that, “I think it’s still too early to know the full picture of the impact of the events of last weekend in terms of the infection case rate, particularly in west-central Scotland.

“What we are saying over the last few days is an increase in the number of cases that we’re associating with many of those areas, particularly with upticks across Lanarkshire, Glasgow City in particular, and parts of Ayrshire and Arran as well.

“How closely we can associate that with the events of last weekend is at this stage difficult, but during the interviews the contact tracing teams are having with people who have tested positve, there are a small number who are revealing that they either took part in those celebrations or are involved in house parties that arose from those as well.

“So we can’t say that it’s not having an affect at this moment in time because we are seeing a rise in cases. As I say, still too early to tell, the incubation period of this virus is anything up to the kind of 10-day or so period. So what happens over the coming days as well is going to be fairly revealing in that sense.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’Small Number’ Of Rangers Fans Who Celebrated Title Win Have Tested Positive for COVID”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.