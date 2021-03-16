Sad St Paddys Day

This year Irish eyes are defiantly not smiling. Irish residents in most areas of Spain have had to keep their lepricorn hats and extra barrels of Guinness under wraps this year as St Patrick celebrations were cancelled in most areas by the local town halls.

‘It’s the late afternoon shutdown restrictions that is the real problem’ was the general opinion among the Irish residents. ‘To the Irish St Patrick celebrations have always been a daylong event and celebrating St Patrick’s ‘half day’ doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.

Calvia council in Mallorca have cancelled the extremely popular Santa Ponsa street celebrations and the ‘Raggle Taggle Gypsies’ unique brand of Irish entertainment will be silenced for the first time in the ten year period the event has taken place.

-- Advertisement --



Some venues in Benidorm will be open with terrace entertainment up to 6pm, but due to far stricter rules in place concerning outside entertainment, other areas throughout Spain will be unable to offer even this small consolation.

So for most Irish residents this year it’s a few jars of the black stuff and early home. Good health and a pocket full of rainbows for a better craic to all of ye next year. To be sure, to be sure. Slainte.