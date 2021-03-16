Ryanair Announces 200 Extra Flights Between Germany And Spain For Easter

RYANAIR Announces 200 Extra Flights Between Germany And Mallorca and Alicante For Easter



Ryanair has announced in a statement today, Tuesday 16, that it will offer 200 additional flights connecting the main German cities of Cologne, Berlin, and Frankfurt, with Palma de Mallorca and Alicante for Easter, which means an increase of almost 40,000 more seats on 22 different routes to travel from March 28 to mid-April.

Many of these routes will then continue to operate during the rest of the summer with reservations available until March 2022, with a Ryanair spokesperson saying they plan to offer an increase in the number of flights to the cities of Palma de Mallorca and Alicante in the hope of bringing greater economic growth from tourism in these destinations.

A German government spokesman, Steffen Seibert, asked travellers this Monday, to avoid tourist trips due to the coronavirus pandemic in the face of “the strong rise” in holiday reservations bound for Mallorca, saying, “to dispense with any trip that is not really necessary”, while similarly, Maria Adebahr, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that “the absence of a travel warning does not represent an invitation to travel”, but that the decision would be left to each individual.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology agreed last Friday to remove the Balearic Islands and other regions of Spain, as well as Portugal and Denmark from the list of coronavirus risk areas, thus lifting the travel warning of the Ministry of External relationships, and following this decision, there was a sharp increase in flight bookings to Mallorca, with German airline Eurowings announcing 300 additional flights to the Balearic Islands for Easter.

From this Sunday, Germans can spend the summer in the Balearic Islands without the need to carry out quarantine or a mandatory test upon return, but, to enter Spain it is necessary to present a negative coronavirus test.

German tour operator TUI is planning to open the first hotels in Mallorca already next weekend, with the Easter holidays starting in two weeks time in most federal states.

Germany considers ‘risk zones’ to be countries or areas abroad that register more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, and in the Balearic Islands, this figure was 21.3 last Friday.

