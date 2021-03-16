Russia Attempted To Alter The 2020 Election By ‘Denigrating’ Biden And ‘Supporting’ Trump- Reveals New Report.

Russia sought to sway US voters towards Donald Trump and away from Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election by perpetrating another expansive social media and online influence campaign similar to the operation from 2016, a newly declassified American intelligence report has concluded.

The Russians’ 2020 misinformation campaign was aimed at “denigrating President [Joe] Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President [Donald] Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the US,” the report states.

US intelligence officials who compiled the report for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) did not find any evidence that foreign adversaries, including Russia, tried to tamper with US elections infrastructure.

“Unlike in 2016, we did not see persistent Russian cyber efforts to gain access to election infrastructure,” the report states.

Investigators discovered “no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 US elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results,” it states.

The report also describes efforts by Iran and China to interfere in the elections.

“We assess that Iran carried out a multi-pronged covert influence campaign intended to undercut former President Trump’s reelection prospects-though without directly promoting his rivals-undermine public confidence in the electoral process and US institutions, and sow division and exacerbate societal tensions in the US,” it says.

“We assess that China did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy influence efforts intended to change the outcome of the US Presidential election,” it adds.

“Foreign malign influence is an enduring challenge facing our country,” said Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. “These efforts by U.S. adversaries seek to exacerbate divisions and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions. Addressing this ongoing challenge requires a whole-of-government approach grounded in an accurate understanding of the problem, which the Intelligence Community, through assessments such as this one, endeavours to provide.”

