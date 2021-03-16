MANACOR Council plans to turn the old car park in the Plaça dels Pares Creus and Font i Roig into a public garden and has asked local residents for their input.

This will be on the site adjacent to the Court of First Instance, in an area declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC), which is part of the Historic Complex of Es Claustre and of the Convent.

An analysis of the historical collections has determined that in this location, around the 16th century, the garden of the Dominican friars was located.

-- Advertisement --



The project will contain elements that are in keeping with the area and will include sandstone, trees and native vegetation, water, aromatic plants, the rehabilitation of adjacent facades and a pergola for shade.

Any work will take into account the disposal of rainwater and the inclusion of street lighting, irrigation and video surveillance networks and there may well be some form of fencing so that the area is kept quiet at night with no access to those who may wish to ‘party’ outside

The works will cost approximately €90,000 and will be put out to tender by Manacor Council once approved by the Heritage Commission of the Consell de Mallorca.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Residents invited to comment on plans to create new public garden”.