Real Madrid Crisis As Only 11 Players Fit For Champions League Match

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is due to take his Los Blancos team to Bergamo in Italy on Wednesday for their Champion’s League last-16 first-leg tie against Atalanta, but he has a major crisis on his hands with only 11 outfield members of his first-team squad actually available for the game due to a huge list of injuries.

With Eden Hazard’s latest injury due to sideline him for at least another month, and Karim Benzema limping off the pitch after taking a knock during training, they join Rodrygo, Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, and captain Sergio Ramos all out of action.

Five lucky players from Madrid’s Castilla side will now make the trip to face the Serie A side on Wednesday, striker Hugo Duro, midfielders Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas, centre-back Victor Chust, and left-back Miguel Gutierrez.

The biggest blow to Zidane is the loss of Benzema who has been in superb form this season, scoring 17 times in all competitions, and who has been lethal in the Champion’s League.

Captain Sergio Ramos underwent surgery for a knee injury earlier this month, which will keep him out of action for another five weeks, and again, he is another inspirational leader who will be badly missed.

This injury nightmare comes at such a terrible time of the season, with Real Madrid challenging at the top of La Liga, and a tricky game against Real Sociedad coming up, followed by the massive local derby with current table-toppers Atletico Madrid, which could have a huge impact on the way the season will finish up.

